Brentz was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Brentz will join the Mets after being designated for assignment by the Pirates over the weekend. The 29-year-old outfielder, who is out of options, could stick on the Mets' roster as a temporary replacement for Michael Conforto, though there's also a chance the team tries to send him through waivers. He led the International League with 31 homers in 2017 while also hitting .271/.334/.529 in 494 plate appearances.