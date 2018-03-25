Pirates' Bryce Brentz: Won't making Opening Day roster
The Pirates placed Brent on waivers Saturday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Pittsburgh would like to add him to its Triple-A Indianapolis roster, but there's a chance another organization first claims him. Brentz batted .250 with one homer and three RBI in 40 at-bats during spring training and was outplayed by Jose Osuna. He led the International League with 31 homers in 2017.
