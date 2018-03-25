The Pirates placed Brent on waivers Saturday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Pittsburgh would like to add him to its Triple-A Indianapolis roster, but there's a chance another organization first claims him. Brentz batted .250 with one homer and three RBI in 40 at-bats during spring training and was outplayed by Jose Osuna. He led the International League with 31 homers in 2017.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories