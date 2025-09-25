Devenski cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Devenski was pushed off the 40-man roster Sunday following Sean Manaea's return from the paternity list, but the former will stick in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Assuming he's thrown his final pitch of the regular season, the 34-year-old will finish 2025 with a 2.16 ERA and 0.90 WHIP through 16.2 innings with the Mets.