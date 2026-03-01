Duarte (elbow) made his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday in a 6-6 tie with the Astros, retiring one batter while allowing three earned runs on three hits and one walk.

Duarte looks to be healthy again after he missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from UCL revision surgery on his right elbow, which he underwent in May 2024. Though the right-hander is nearly two years removed from his surgery, his poor showing in his spring debut indicates that he may need some time to regain his command. After signing with the Mets on a minor-league deal over the winter, Duarte is expected to open the 2026 campaign in the bullpen at Triple-A Syracuse.