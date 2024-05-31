Young (2-0) picked up the win Thursday over the Diamondbacks, striking out two batters in a perfect eighth inning.

Entering the game with the score tied 2-2, Young fanned Corbin Carroll and Randal Grichuk and was rewarded when the Mets took their first and only lead of the night in the bottom of the frame. Young has made only three big-league appearances this season but he's collected a win in two of them, and he has yet to allow an earned run in four innings with a 5:3 K:BB. Given the shambles the Mets bullpen is in, the 30-year-old southpaw could see more consistent high-leverage work as long as he remains effective.