The Mets transferred Young (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Young is slated to undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future, which will end his season and likely keep him out until the second half of the 2026 campaign. By shifting him to the 60-day IL, the Mets were able to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Blake Tidwell, who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start the first game of Sunday's doubleheader in St. Louis. Before being shut down in late April with the elbow injury, Young had been a key piece in the New York bullpen, gathering four holds while pitching to a 4.32 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 8.1 innings in 10 appearances.