Ruf will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are bringing a lefty (Tyler Anderson) from the second straight day, so the righty-hitting Ruf will pick up another start at the expense of platoon mate Daniel Vogelbach. Since being acquired from the Giants on Aug. 2, Ruf has hit .206 with zero home runs, three doubles, six RBI and five runs in 15 games.