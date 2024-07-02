Peterson did not factor into the decision in Monday's 9-7 win versus Washington, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out two.

The New York southpaw scattered seven singles en route to his third quality start of 2024. After issuing eight free passes across 10.1 innings in his previous two outings, Peterson was much sharper in this appearance, walking fewer than two for just the second time this season in six starts. The 28-year-old now sports a 3.51 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB in 33.1 overall innings. He is currently slated to make his next start against the Pirates in Pittsburgh this weekend.