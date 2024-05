Stewart is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Stewart had started in each of the past four games while Harrison Bader received two days off and with Starling Marte and J.D. Martinez both resting once. With the exception of catcher Francisco Alvarez (thumb), the Mets have all their key hitters available at the moment, so Stewart still looks to be part-time player despite the recent uptick in starting opportunities.