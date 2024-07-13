Gilbert (hamstring) began a rehab assignment Thursday with the Florida Complex League Mets.
Gilbert started in center field and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. The 23-year-old only played seven games with Triple-A Syracuse at the beginning of the year before suffering a fairly significant right hamstring strain.
