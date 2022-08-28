Escobar (oblique) went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Rockies.
Escobar had chances to make an impact, but instead left five men on base in his fruitless return after a minimal stay on the injured list. The 33-year-old has primarily played third base this season, but he could shift into a utility role over the last few weeks of the season to allow prospect Brett Baty consistent playing time at the hot corner. Escobar is fairly experienced around the infield in his career, though he'll likely need to improve slightly on his season-long .214/.267/.381 slash line to remain a consistent presence in the lineup.
