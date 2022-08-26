Diaz gave up a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless eighth inning Thursday, recording his third hold of the season in a win over the Rockies.

With the Mets nursing a 3-1 lead and the heart of the Colorado order due up in the eighth, manager Buck Showalter turned to his closer rather than reserving Diaz for a save situation. The right-hander got the job done, while Adam Ottavino took care of the Rockies' 7-8-9 hitters in the ninth. Diaz's job as closer is in no jeopardy -- he's tied for fifth in the majors with 28 saves, and sports a league-leading 17.5 K/9 -- but Showalter's willingness to use him in crucial high-leverage spots rather than exclusively in the ninth could cost him another save or two down the stretch, and two of his three holds on the year have come in his last three appearances.