The Mets and Alvarez (thumb) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.4 million contract Thursday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Alvarez had been arbitration-eligible for the first time as a Super 2 qualifier following a season that saw him put up a .787 OPS with 11 home runs over 76 tilts. The 24-year-old was scheduled to have surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb shortly after the season, but he's expected to be ready to go for spring training.