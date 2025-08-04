Lindor went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

The shortstop gave the Mets an early lead by launching his 21st homer of the year off Carson Whisenhunt in the first inning, but things unraveled quickly for New York after that in a 12-4 rout. Lindor has found a groove at the plate again, slashing .310/.370/.524 over the last 10 games with three doubles, two homers, one steal, seven runs and nine RBI.