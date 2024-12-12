Share Video

Link copied!

Lindor said Wednesday that the back injury he dealt with in September has not been an issue during offseason workouts, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lindor missed a little over a week of action down the stretch of the regular season with a back problem, but he showed no ill effects during the playoffs in slashing .275/.387/.490 in 13 games and it has been a non-issue this offseason. The star shortstop will likely bat leadoff ahead of Juan Soto in 2025 following his National League MVP runner-up showing in 2024.

More News