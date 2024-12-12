Lindor said Wednesday that the back injury he dealt with in September has not been an issue during offseason workouts, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lindor missed a little over a week of action down the stretch of the regular season with a back problem, but he showed no ill effects during the playoffs in slashing .275/.387/.490 in 13 games and it has been a non-issue this offseason. The star shortstop will likely bat leadoff ahead of Juan Soto in 2025 following his National League MVP runner-up showing in 2024.