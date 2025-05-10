Lindor went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-2 win over the Cubs.

The All-Star shortstop remains locked in at the plate, taking Jameson Taillon deep on the right-hander's third pitch of the game to kick off a four-homer barrage by the Mets. Over his last 18 contests, Lindor has produced eight multi-hit performances, fueling a .347/.424/.627 slash line over that stretch with six homers, three steals, 15 runs and 17 RBI.