Lindor underwent "minor cleanup" surgery on his right elbow shortly after the conclusion of the regular season, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Lindor previously had surgery after the 2023 season on the same elbow to remove bone spurs. It's not clear exactly what he had fixed in the elbow this time around, but the shortstop is expected to be fully healthy for the beginning of spring training. Lindor slashed .267/.346/.466 with 31 home runs, 31 stolen bases, 86 RBI and 117 runs scored for the Mets in 2025.