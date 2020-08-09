DeGrom (2-0) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings as he earned the win Sunday against the Marlins.

DeGrom was able to limit Miami's run production Sunday despite allowing nine baserunners over his five innings of work. As a result, he put himself in line for the win in the 4-2 contest. However, the right-hander revealed after the game that he felt a minor issue in his finger during the game, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. He didn't sound too concerned about it, saying that it could be the start of a blister that shouldn't affect him. It's unlikely that he'll miss time due to his lack of concern about the severity, but deGrom's status could be worth monitoring ahead of his scheduled start in Philadelphia on Friday.