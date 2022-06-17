site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Jake Reed: Sent down Friday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 17, 2022
4:20 pm ET
Reed was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.
Reed was called up by the
Mets on Saturday, but he allowed eight runs in 1.1 innings over two relief appearances during his time with the major-league club. He'll head back to the minors after Adonis Medina was called up Friday.
