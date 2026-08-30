Young went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Astros.

Young drove in a run on a single in the first inning before lacing a two-run triple in the fifth. It was the 31-year-old's third three-hit effort of the campaign, and he's hitting .302 with 17 RBI and 17 runs scored in 36 games since the All-Star break. On the year, he's slashing .272/.332/.447 with eight homers, 35 RBI, 33 runs scored and three steals across 283 plate appearances while primarily being used against right-handed pitchers.