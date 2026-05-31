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Mets' Jared Young: Homers in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Young went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Marlins.

Young singled and scored a run in the fourth inning before launching a solo shot in the sixth. It marked the first homer of the year for the 30-year-old, who's gone 3-for-9 with four runs scored since being activated from the injured list Tuesday. He's slashing .345/.412/.517 with three extra-base hits, three RBI and six runs scored across just 34 plate appearances and should see regular time against right-handed pitching as long as he continues to perform.

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