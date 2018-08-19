McNeil went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.

McNeil added a key insurance run in the seventh inning after an RBI triple in the seventh pushed the lead to three. After being called up to the big leagues July 24, McNeil is batting .278 with seven extra-base hits and six RBI through 24 games with the Mets.