McNeil went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

The 32-year-old continued his July resurgence, homering for the second straight game and the fourth time in his last five. McNeil is slashing .314/.375/.743 over his last 12 contests, adding three doubles, eight runs, 12 RBI and a steal during that hot streak.