McNeil is not in Thursday's lineup versus the Nationals due to right shoulder soreness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It's something that's been bothering McNeil since last week and is mostly an issue while throwing. He could be ready to return to action as soon as Friday in Atlanta, but he might be limited to designated-hitter duty for a while. McNeil is 9-for-21 at the plate over his last five games, so the shoulder doesn't seem to be a problem in the batter's box.