McNeil went 1-for-4 with one double and one run scored in Friday's loss to the Pirates.

McNeil doubled in his first at-bat of the game, and with it recorded just his second extra-base hit since April 27th. McNeil had been dealing with a groin injury for the past two weeks, but seems to be fully healthy once again. The reigning National League batting champion has fallen off a bit from last season, sporting a .278 batting average go to with a .354 on-base percentage.