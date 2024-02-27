McNeil isn't expected to see his first Grapefruit League action until the first week of March, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old is managing a partial ligament tear in his left elbow, so the team is easing McNeil into camp. "I already have it mapped out with him. It's part of his progression, build up, volume and all of that," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday. "After going through what he went through this offseason with some of the things he was dealing with, he is healthy, going through full workouts. He's getting plenty of at-bats in live batting practice. He is running the bases. It's more like building the volume up. He'll be up there pretty soon." McNeil is on track to be in the Opening Day lineup at second base, and the elbow issue isn't expected to hamper him at the plate.