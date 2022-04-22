Rodriguez retired the only batter he faced to record his first hold of the season in Thursday's win over the Giants.

After Carlos Carrasco gave up a two-out solo shot to Mike Yastrzemski in the eighth inning and got the hook, Rodriguez came in with the Mets ahead 5-2 and got Brandon Belt to pop out to end the frame. Rodriguez has been used in a situational role this season, working less than one full inning in three of his six appearances, and the journeyman southpaw's 9.64 ERA through 4.2 innings seems mostly a product of bad luck considering his 1.07 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB.