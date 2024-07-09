Share Video

The Mets designated Lucchesi for assignment Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The move comes after the Mets acquired reliever Phil Maton from the Rays on Tuesday. Lucchesi made a spot start for the big club May 15, allowing five runs over 4.1 innings. He is 5-4 over 15 starts with Triple-A Syracuse, posting a 4.20 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 63:34 K:BB across 83.2 innings. If Lucchesi clears waivers, the 31-year-old southpaw will decide whether to stay with the Mets in the minors or join another organization.

