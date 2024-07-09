The Mets designated Lucchesi for assignment Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The move comes after the Mets acquired reliever Phil Maton from the Rays on Tuesday. Lucchesi made a spot start for the big club May 15, allowing five runs over 4.1 innings. He is 5-4 over 15 starts with Triple-A Syracuse, posting a 4.20 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 63:34 K:BB across 83.2 innings. If Lucchesi clears waivers, the 31-year-old southpaw will decide whether to stay with the Mets in the minors or join another organization.