Tong (2-2) earned the win Thursday over San Diego, allowing one unearned run on four hits over five innings. He struck out eight.

After allowing six runs in just two-thirds of an inning in his last start, Tong rebounded with an excellent effort against the Padres, logging a season high in strikeouts without issuing a walk. Through his first four starts (16.2 innings), Tong's posted a 5.94 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB. He'll look to build on Thursday's performance his next time out, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Cubs.