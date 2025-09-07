Tong (1-1) took the loss Saturday as the Mets fell 6-3 to the Reds, giving up four runs on three hits -- all home runs -- and four walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Making his second big-league start, Tong fought his control and command, tossing 57 of 96 pitches for strikes and finding it difficult to keep the ball in cozy Great American Ball Park. The right-hander was still able to give New York six innings however, and the team seems committed to its youth movement in the rotation with Brandon Sproat set to make his MLB debut Sunday. Tong lines up to make his next trip to the mound at home next weekend against the Rangers.