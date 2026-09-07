Tong (2-1) earned the win against Miami on Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out seven.

Making his first big-league appearance since June and first start since September of last year, Tong was hammered for four runs in the second inning but lasted just long enough to qualify for the win. The seven punchouts were the right-hander's most this season, and he turned in a season-long outing as well. He's set to take a 4.80 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB over 15 major-league innings into his next appearance versus Baltimore.