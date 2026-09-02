The Mets are leaning toward recalling Tong from Triple-A Syracuse to make a start early next week in Miami, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Tong has had a disappointing season at Syracuse, posting a 4.46 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 133:66 K:BB over 117 innings. He's pitched well of late, though, logging a 2.39 ERA in August and tossing 12.2 scoreless frames over his last two outings. Tong could make additional starts down the stretch for the Mets, though that could depend on how he pitches next week, if he is indeed officially tapped to make a start.