Tong (2-2) took the loss Sunday against the Phillies, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

The Phillies got to Tong quickly Sunday, scoring twice in the opening inning and twice in the third. Since returning to New York's rotation earlier this month, Tong's given up nine runs (eight earned) on 13 hits while striking out 18 over three starts (15.2 innings). The right-hander lines up for one more start this season, tentatively scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the Nationals.