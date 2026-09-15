Tong allowed an unearned run over six innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Monday. He gave up four hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Tong yielded a run in the second inning, but he wasn't charged with an earned run since a passed ball contributed to the tally. Outside of that frame, the right-hander gave up just two hits and no runs across his other five innings. Tong racked up 13 whiffs among his 83 pitches and finished with the first quality start of his career. This was just his fifth outing and second start in the majors this year, as the 23-year-old has spent the majority of the campaign with Triple-A Syracuse. Given his performance Monday, Tong is likely to get at least another turn in the rotation. He's next slated to take the mound in a tough home matchup versus Philadelphia.