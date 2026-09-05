Tong will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start Monday's game against the Marlins, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Interim manager Andy Green confirmed Friday that Tong will indeed join the big-league club for a start in Miami, after it was reported earlier this week that the Mets were leaning that way. Tong's overall numbers at Triple-A this season leave something to be desired (4.54 ERA, 1.37 WHIP), but he has held the opposition scoreless over his last two starts for Syracuse, allowing just four hits with an 11:4 K:BB over his last 12.2 innings.