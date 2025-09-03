Tong appears in line to make his next start Saturday against the Reds in Cincinnati, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The Mets had initially confirmed that Tong would take the hill for the series opener Friday, but David Peterson will instead start that contest while the rookie right-hander gets pushed back a day. Tong will be starting on seven days' rest coming off a promising MLB debut versus the Marlins this past Friday, when he struck out six and allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks over five innings en route to picking up a win.