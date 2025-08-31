Tong will remain in the rotation during the upcoming week and is set to make his next start Friday in Cincinnati.

After being called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Tong cruised to an easy win in his MLB debut, striking out six batters while allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks in the Mets' 19-9 rout of the Marlins. Tong -- who led the minors with 179 punchouts prior to his promotion -- did his part to earn a second start, though the top prospect's ability to stick around in the rotation throughout September could hinge heavily on how he performs Friday at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park. A poor showing against the Reds could put Tong at risk of a demotion to Triple-A or a move to the bullpen, as Tylor Megill (elbow) is in the midst of a rehab assignment and could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list the next time the Mets would need a sixth starter. The Mets could also keep spots open in the six-man rotation for both Tong and eventually Megill by moving Clay Holmes to the bullpen, as Holmes is working as a full-time starter for the first time since 2018 and has already more than doubled up his innings count from 2024.