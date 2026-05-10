Polanco's bruised right wrist has recovered nicely, but he's dealing with a flareup of the bursitis in his left Achilles, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Polanco landed on the shelf in mid-April due to the wrist injury, but the Achilles issue has been problematic all season. The 32-year-old resumed baseball activities in late April and was viewed as week-to-week at that point, but it's unclear how much the flareup will push back his return timeline.