Polanco signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Mets on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

After posting a career-worst .651 OPS in 2024, Polanco rebounded to the tune of a .265/.326/.495 slash line while logging 26 homers, 78 RBI and 64 runs scored over 524 regular-season plate appearances in 2025. He'll now help bolster the Mets' offense, though he's unlikely to continue playing at the keystone, considering the team traded for Marcus Semien in November. New York may instead utilize Polanco mainly as a DH or shift him to first base to make up for the loss of Pete Alonso.