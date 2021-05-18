Pillar (nose) will undergo surgery next week and can resume baseball activities 10-to-14 days after the procedure, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The 32-year-old suffered multiple fractures to his nose when struck by a pitch in the face Monday, and he'll need to wait for the swelling to subside before undergoing the necessary surgery. Pillar's return timetable will depend on when he actually goes under the knife, but he can safety be ruled out for the next few weeks given the initial timeline.