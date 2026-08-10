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Mets' Kodai Senga: Closer candidate with Williams out

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Senga is a candidate to see save opportunities while Devin Williams (shoulder) is sidelined, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets do not expect Williams to be out long with his right shoulder strain, but he will miss at least the next couple weeks after landing on the 15-day injured list Monday. Senga has been used primarily as a reliever since the beginning of July, and he's logged two scoreless outings in short relief this month. Daniel Duarte is also a candidate for saves, but the Mets aren't expected to name a closer while Williams is shelved.

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