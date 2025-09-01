Senga might be removed from the rotation as the Mets try to hang onto a playoff spot in September, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. "We're going to have some discussion about what's next for him," manager Carlos Mendoza said after Sunday's loss to the Marlins, in which Senga coughed up five runs in 4.2 innings.

The 32-year-old right-hander hasn't been able to regain his form since returning from a hamstring injury just before the All-Star break, and things were particularly grim for Senga in August as he stumbled to a 6.18 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 27:14 K:BB over six starts and 27.2 innings. The Mets should get Tylor Megill (elbow) back from the IL next week and are trying to find a spot for rookie phenom Jonah Tong, so they have the depth to bump Senga from the rotation until he shows signs of turning things around. New York currently sits six games back of Philadelphia in the NL East, and four games ahead of Cincinnati for the final wild-card spot in the Senior Circuit.