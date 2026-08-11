Mets' Kodai Senga: Earns first career save

Senga earned the save in in Monday's 8-5 win over Atlanta, allowing no hits and one walk with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Senga was summoned for his first major-league save opportunity and worked around a two-out walk to secure a three-run victory for the Mets. With Devin Williams (shoulder) hitting the injured list, the 33-year-old Senga appears to be part of a potential closer committee for as long as he's out. He's had few bright moments this season, posting a bloated 8.12 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 57:34 K across 47.2 innings as both a starter and reliever.