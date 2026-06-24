Mets' Kodai Senga: ERA reaches double-digits

Senga (0-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing seven runs on three hits and five walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings.

Senga opened the game with a promising first inning, striking out two batters, but things unraveled quickly in the second. The right-hander walked two hitters and hit another before Pete Crow-Armstrong launched a three-run homer to cap off a five-run frame. Senga later surrendered a two-run shot to Dansby Swanson in the fourth before his night came to an end. The veteran's recent stretch has been particularly horrid, as he has now allowed 27 earned runs across his last five starts while failing to complete more than four innings in any of them. Still searching for his first win of the season, Senga owns a disastrous 10.08 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 34:22 K:BB through 27.2 innings. He is scheduled for a home matchup against the Phillies next time out, though manager Carlos Mendoza suggested during his postgame press conference that Senga could be removed from the starting rotation in the near future, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.