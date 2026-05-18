Senga (back) threw a multi-inning live-batting practice session Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Senga flew to the Mets' facility in Florida to take the next step forward in his recovery process for lumbar spine inflammation, which sent him to the injured list April 28. According to the report, Senga won't advance to game action "until his pitch metrics are in the place that he wants," so he may be more than a week away from beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Senga had struggled to a 9.00 ERA and 1.95 WHIP over 20 innings in his five starts with the Mets prior to landing on the shelf.