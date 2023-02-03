Senga had an "iffy medical" before Mets doctors signed off on his five-year, $75 million contract, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reports.

Heyman didn't offer any more specifics on the nature of Senga's injury but added that it's common for Japanese pitchers to show "more wear and tear" on their arms because they usually handle heavier workloads at younger ages. He also writes that people with the Mets "express confidence" Senga will be healthy in 2023. This doesn't sound like something to be overly worried about when considering Senga in fantasy leagues, but it should be filed away in the back of your mind.