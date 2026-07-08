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Mets' Kodai Senga: Hit hard in bulk relief

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Senga did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Royals, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over three innings.

Senga entered following a scoreless inning from opener Cionel Perez. He surrendered a two-run homer to Tyler Tolbert in the second inning before allowing a two-run double to Lane Thomas in the fourth. The right-hander has now allowed at least one home run in each of his last eight appearances. In eight innings as a bulk reliever, Senga has given up six runs. He remains in search of his first win while sporting an 8.92 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 46:27 K:BB across 38.1 innings this season.

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