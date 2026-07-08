Mets' Kodai Senga: Hit hard in bulk relief

Senga did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Royals, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over three innings.

Senga entered following a scoreless inning from opener Cionel Perez. He surrendered a two-run homer to Tyler Tolbert in the second inning before allowing a two-run double to Lane Thomas in the fourth. The right-hander has now allowed at least one home run in each of his last eight appearances. In eight innings as a bulk reliever, Senga has given up six runs. He remains in search of his first win while sporting an 8.92 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 46:27 K:BB across 38.1 innings this season.