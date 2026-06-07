Mets' Kodai Senga: Lacks control in third rehab start

Senga (spine) struck out five and allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks across five innings in a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Syracuse.

Though Senga was able to build up to 91 pitches (54 strikes) during the third start of his rehab assignment, his control once again left something to be desired. In addition to issuing the two free passes, Senga hit two batters and threw two wild pitches. Overall, Senga has turned in a 5.25 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 12 innings between his two starts with Syracuse and one with Single-A St. Lucie, so he'll likely need to show some better results during his rehab assignment before the Mets consider activating him from 15-day injured list and adding him to the big-league rotation. Per MLB.com, Senga is expected to make his next rehab start Tuesday with Double-A BInghamton.