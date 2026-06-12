Mets' Kodai Senga: Needs another rehab start

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday that Senga (spine/arm) will require at least one more minor-league rehab start before the organization considers activating him from the 15-day injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander had his rehab outing pushed back early this week due to ulnar nerve irritation in his right arm, but he was able to take the mound with Double-A Binghamton on Thursday and gave up just one run across six innings. Senga built up to 75 pitches in that start, so he's already most of the way to a full starting workload and could re-enter the Mets' rotation with another solid showing in the minor leagues.