Senga (shoulder) is throwing from 120 feet and should begin playing catch off a mound this week, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was diagnosed with a shoulder strain at the start of training camp, and the Mets have been very cautious with his recovery so far. Senga's still been making progress though, and beginning to throw off a mound will be a big step. He'll be eligible to come off the 60-day IL near the end of May, and at this stage that appears to be a realistic timeline for his 2024 debut.